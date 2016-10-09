Hollywood, CA An anonymous online gossip columnist noted that a famous comedian who MIGHT be involved in a felony sex scandal once toured black churches and community centers to help uplift the morals of the black community and himself as a community leader.

The source further insists that the African-American defendant is complaining that it is only white women that the defense is using in his trial.

"Is he actually saying that there are many black women that he pulled his "have a drink" scam on that the defense isn't using? So it's not a correct cross-section of the women who he allegedly violated because none of the many black victims have also come forward? Or if they have, the defense isn't using them?" asked the online gossip columnist.