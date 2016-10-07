Written by Al N.
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Friday, 7 October 2016

image for Brad and Angelina's Children Sue to Be Put in An Orphanage
When you see a picture like this, don't you wonder sometimes, "Are they ever home with their kids?"

Los Angeles, CA The children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have filed suit for emancipation or, at the very least, the right to live in an orphanage or foster home.

"We just have to get away. We are so tired of getting our pictures taken and then all the questions. Anyways, you know, who asked to be famous or live with famous people anyway? It just sucks. Especially when none of our friends ever liked their movies, and we really HATE them ourselves! We want out!!" said the children of Bradgelina.

Melissa Ethridge announced that she is writing a song about the whole ordeal.

Make Al N.'s day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Brian May most unhappy about Emperor OctoTrumpus™ torturing Queen song - Issues Cease and Desist

Outraged that one of his most famous songs is being abused by Emporer OctoTrumpus™, he has issued a Cease and Desist. Dr. Brian May known for his musical successes, social activism and astrophysics is rightly disgusted that the Queen hit has...
View 'Brian May most unhappy about Emperor OctoTrumpus™ torturing Queen song - Issues Cease and Desist'

Celebs ticked at Porn Knock-Offs

Two, to be exact: Tom Cruise and Denzel Washington. Tom Cruise, out promoting his latest "Jack Reacher" fare on the Ricki Lake show, grew furious when he found out there's a new nudie flick called "Jack Reach-around-er", which caters to Gay men.
View 'Celebs ticked at Porn Knock-Offs'

Man gets only one missed call from Mom

Local Mom reportedly called her son just once, and hasn't left any messages whatsoever asking him to call her back when he gets this. Fort Wayne, IN - Worried sick, 29-year-old Barry Oldman reported Thursday he got just one missed call from his mo...
View 'Man gets only one missed call from Mom'

Bob Dylan Secretly Longs For Teen Choice Award

New York, NY - After being announced as the winner of the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize for groovy songs, sources close to legendary songwriter, Bob Dylan, say that all he really wants is a surfboard trophy from the Teen Choice Awards. "Mr. Dylan couldn'...
View 'Bob Dylan Secretly Longs For Teen Choice Award'

Donald Trump Is The Boy Who Cried "Wrong"

After being accused of trying to make America Great Again by grabbing another pussy, the man who is trying to break the Guinness Book of world records for the most lies told during a presidential campaign, Donald Trump is crying "Wrong" again! Ju...
View 'Donald Trump Is The Boy Who Cried "Wrong"'

Kim Kardashian The Queen Of Selfies Retires Her Booty From Breaking The Internet

The world wide web has been crashing, due to suffering from withdrawals of Kim Kardashian's daily selfies. Kim was the queen of breaking the internet with her big booty, and it wasn't always from her sitting on it! Once upon a time, Kardashian fans f...
View 'Kim Kardashian The Queen Of Selfies Retires Her Booty From Breaking The Internet'

Grammy To Go To David Foster Wallace

The Grammy Music Awards committee will posthumously name writer David Foster Wallace as a recipient of a Lifetime achievement award in February. The news was met with quizzical looks and murmurs of "WTH?" Joyce Muenzler, a self described "huge...
View 'Grammy To Go To David Foster Wallace'

Health Groups Urging Chart Topping Band the Chainsmokers to Change Their Name

They may be one of the hottest acts in pop at the moment, but US dance music duo the Chainsmokers are being criticized by health organisations and campaigners because of their rather unhealthy-sounding name. The twosome, Andrew Taggart and Alex Pa...
View 'Health Groups Urging Chart Topping Band the Chainsmokers to Change Their Name'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 plus 5?

4 20 8 25
77 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more