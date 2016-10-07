Los Angeles, CA The children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have filed suit for emancipation or, at the very least, the right to live in an orphanage or foster home.

"We just have to get away. We are so tired of getting our pictures taken and then all the questions. Anyways, you know, who asked to be famous or live with famous people anyway? It just sucks. Especially when none of our friends ever liked their movies, and we really HATE them ourselves! We want out!!" said the children of Bradgelina.

Melissa Ethridge announced that she is writing a song about the whole ordeal.