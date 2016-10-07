Los Angeles, CA After her TV show was put on hold following her harrowing robbery in Paris where she was tied up and robbed, Kim Kardashian began a new crusade.

"This incident really put the 'bare ass' in embarrassment" ranted Kim. "How could anyone see THIS ass and not rape it! I'm not saying that I wanted to be raped because I didn't but still, the media didn't need to emphasize that so much. And nobody emphasized that I was half-naked and no one ran half-naked pictures of me! I have a career to protect and I blame the City of Paris. That is why I have told my lawyers to start preparing a list and subpoenas for everyone in Paris" said Kim.

Paris had no comment.