Friday, 7 October 2016

image for Kim Kardashian Will Sue City of Paris After Robbery
Paris was sad when they heard the news.

Los Angeles, CA After her TV show was put on hold following her harrowing robbery in Paris where she was tied up and robbed, Kim Kardashian began a new crusade.

"This incident really put the 'bare ass' in embarrassment" ranted Kim. "How could anyone see THIS ass and not rape it! I'm not saying that I wanted to be raped because I didn't but still, the media didn't need to emphasize that so much. And nobody emphasized that I was half-naked and no one ran half-naked pictures of me! I have a career to protect and I blame the City of Paris. That is why I have told my lawyers to start preparing a list and subpoenas for everyone in Paris" said Kim.

Paris had no comment.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

