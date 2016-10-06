Written by Jung in the Jungle
Topics: Kim Kardashian

Thursday, 6 October 2016

image for In a shock finding Kardashians Butt-Baby™ has pre-natal trauma, but not from Robbery
Doctors are predicting one ugly sucker from the hyper-narasisstic throwback effect

After the Paris robbery Kardashian had her Butt-Baby™ checked out for any pre-natal trauma that may have occurred during the incident. However in a shock finding medical staff have discovered it is indeed traumatised but not by the robbery.

They believe that from natal hormonal leaking the baby is getting a number of toxic chemicals injected into its body and is causing brain damage. They are calling it Hyper-Narcissistic, Intelligence Deprivation, Mindless Blogging, Social Media Whoring, Butt Twerking Retardation Syndrome or HNIDMBSMWBTR™ for short.

The Kardashian empire spokesperson has vowed to monetize the episode with a full 13 year reality TV show called 'Escaping the Kardashians Curse'. They will be starting a HNIDMBSMWBTR™ Syndrome foundation to ensure the baby gets all the drugs it needs.

Doctors are concerned though with the unusual Butt-Baby™ birth process and the brain damage from the syndrome drugs may do it no good and given its mutated state will most likely be a paparazzi elephant man.

The Kardashians have vowed to care for the baby no matter what and are planning to further monetize the ordeal with a travelling freak show called Hyper-Narcissistic Throwback Baby World Wide Tour.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

