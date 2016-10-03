After all the fuss at Chris Browns place where Curran burst in looking for her lost crown and sash she has now been implicated in Kardashians Paris robbery.

Interpol is hunting down the deflowered Miss Regional California on suspicion she was in Paris attempting to get her Crown and sash back after she did not find it in Browns jewelry collection.

Speaking from a secret international location she clarified to press that she was only at Browns looking for her crown and he told her either Rihanna or Kardashian had it.

Curran further alleges that Kardashian pulled a gun on her whilst she was sifting through her jewelry collection. She adamantly denies being there to rob her or to dig up some fresh media controversy to deflect her recent deflowering.

Police are concerned she is becoming the new Jewelry Manson.

Kardashian has vowed once she recovers from her ordeal to monetize this with an 8 part mini-series called the night a deflowered beauty queen psycho tried to find her crown in my bathroom.

Medical reports that her Butt-Baby™ was not damaged are being tested in a Paris hospital with doctors initially thinking the Butt-Baby™ would have certainly undergone some natal trauma. They are worried it might lead to a life of compensatory, unhinged, vainglory media seeking whoring and expensive jewelry addiction.

TMZ is said to be adding the hotel bathroom to their Celebrity tour itinerary and putting a special on their best hits of 2016 Xmas show. TMZ mouthpiece promised it would be the most heavily covered attempted crown recovery episode in history with never before seen camera angles, directors cut specials and a complete forensic reconstruction. "With this much graphic beat up we could turn a boring day into a pubescent voyeurs dream", they bragged.

Trumphole™ has weighed in with a 3.20am TwatterTwit™ saying "she looked like a fat pig after she got her crown and she must be consorting with the fat latino bitch to conspire to cause him to send out mindless messages in the early hours of the morning, but he wasn't falling for that dirty trick again".