Farmersville, PA Donald Trump's publicist admitted that, no matter how much Trump wishes it was true, the story about Angelina Jolie leaving Brad Pitt for Donald Trump is false.

When Angelina Jolie was finally reached for a comment, she said, "Donald Trump? Omigod! I'm going to be sick!" as she ran for the bathroom, where retching noises could be heard for the next thirty minutes.

Angelina's publicist informed the press that:

1. Angelina hates the color orange.

2. Angelina hates narcissistic, lying, phony deadbeats.

3. Even if Donald Trump had none of the above-named traits, Angelina would still hate him, because Angelina hates Donald Trump more than anything else!

There were no further questions.