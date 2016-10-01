Written by Al N.
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Saturday, 1 October 2016

image for Angelina Jolie Denies She Broke Up With Brad Pitt to be With Donald Trump
Ms. Jolie saw a picture of Trump and then got sick again.

Farmersville, PA Donald Trump's publicist admitted that, no matter how much Trump wishes it was true, the story about Angelina Jolie leaving Brad Pitt for Donald Trump is false.

When Angelina Jolie was finally reached for a comment, she said, "Donald Trump? Omigod! I'm going to be sick!" as she ran for the bathroom, where retching noises could be heard for the next thirty minutes.

Angelina's publicist informed the press that:

1. Angelina hates the color orange.
2. Angelina hates narcissistic, lying, phony deadbeats.
3. Even if Donald Trump had none of the above-named traits, Angelina would still hate him, because Angelina hates Donald Trump more than anything else!

There were no further questions.

Make Al N.'s day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have the most scariest experience of their entire life

Today in what was described as an extreme life threatening situation the Jenner girls got stuck in a lift. Fire rescuers said that after their 45 minute ordeal they were lucky to be alive. When asked why they thought that, they said "the girls ha...
View 'Kendall and Kylie Jenner have the most scariest experience of their entire life'

Another Hollywood Icon lost as Zorro is gunned down at LA Airport

Zorro the 50's avenger of corrupt governments (typically Mexican) was today sadly gunned down amidst a huge panic evacuation at LA Airport. Apparently he was sitting down on the concourse minding his own business when a paranoid US traveler decide...
View 'Another Hollywood Icon lost as Zorro is gunned down at LA Airport'

Taylor Swift Running Out of Guys to Break Up With

Nashville, TN With her most recent break-ups with Zac Effron, Tom Hiddleston, and Calvin Harris, Taylor Swift is fretting about running out of boys to break up with. Weighing most heavily on Swift's mind is the fact that she makes breaking up wit...
View 'Taylor Swift Running Out of Guys to Break Up With'

Palestinians in Gaza adopt celebrity names to gain media attention

Palestinians living in the occupied Gaza Strip have taken to creative measures to attract media attention from the US and other powerful NATO and UN member countries. Many have begun legally changing their names to those of high-profile celebrit...
View 'Palestinians in Gaza adopt celebrity names to gain media attention'

Willie Nelson & VA. Gov. Should Be In Prison

Willie Nelson was in Virginia for a concert and afterwards Governor Terry McAuliffe, who opposes marijuana legalization, visited Nelson for 10 minutes on Nelson's bus. On the table in the bus, less than 16" from where McAuffle was seated, was a 1/...
View 'Willie Nelson & VA. Gov. Should Be In Prison'

Charles Manson To Appear On Dancing With The Stars

In an age where the American public worships celebrities it is no surprise that Olympian Ryan Lochte is appearing on Dancing With The Stars. Lochte gained fame by being caught lying about being robbed at gunpoint at a gas station whose restroom he...
View 'Charles Manson To Appear On Dancing With The Stars'

Brad Pitt Knew the End of the Marriage Was Near When Angelina Kept Turning Into Millificent

Hollywood, CA Brad Pitt, recently accused of hitting his child during a flight, had even bigger problems as his wife, Angelina, filed for divorce from him. Talking about the marriage, Pitt exclaimed, "Everything was going great until Angelina did...
View 'Brad Pitt Knew the End of the Marriage Was Near When Angelina Kept Turning Into Millificent'

Santa Faces Slavery Charges

NORTH POLE-Child icon and beloved gift-giver Kris Kringle, AKA Santa Claus, has recently been formally charged with elf slavery of the first degree after an anonymous tip lead the FBI to conduct a surprise SWAT investigation of his workshop. After br...
View 'Santa Faces Slavery Charges'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 plus 4?

7 12 22 9
71 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more