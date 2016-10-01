Written by Jung in the Jungle
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: Chris Brown

Saturday, 1 October 2016

image for Chris Browns neighbours file noise pollution complaint against LAPD
Neighbours have finally have enough of all the LAPD raids

Neighbours are said to be sick of the constant raids and all the noise and inconvenience that goes along with it and have taken a restraining order against LAPD.

The order states:

. They cannot use loud hailers out of business hours
. cannot use automatic assault weapons fire between 10pm and 6am weekdays and all times during the weekend
. park an excessive number of cars in access roads
. eat salami sandwiches whilst conducting raids
. take seflies that includes neighbours houses
. use helicopters after 8pm
. throwing duffle bags full of guns and drugs over the fence
. hang around in unmarked surveillance cars

The last one is particularly irking as they can't tell the punks from the police in many cases leading to yet more calls to police and yet more pointless raids on their own surveillance teams.

In another bizzare twist the women who sparked the latest raid was the dethroned Miss California Regional who is still hiding her crown and sash. Some speculate Brown may have had it in his house and she was looking through his diamond collection to see if she could find it.

Browns lawyer has bemoaned that just because he has a long history of unhinged, unprovoked violence that people would automatically believe he was the bad guy here. He further states Brown doesn't have the crown and she should look elsewhere.

Others are suspicious this was a promo stunt for his latest song about grass being greener on the other side of the fence. Which looking at the aerial view of his home is not quite true. Given the number of twattertwits and instasplams during the siege it looks like some free press for the ailing singers career, some suggest.

Brown said that whilst she did indeed have a great rack he didn't want to hang out with her now that she has been dethroned.

Make Jung in the Jungle's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have the most scariest experience of their entire life

Today in what was described as an extreme life threatening situation the Jenner girls got stuck in a lift. Fire rescuers said that after their 45 minute ordeal they were lucky to be alive. When asked why they thought that, they said "the girls ha...
View 'Kendall and Kylie Jenner have the most scariest experience of their entire life'

Another Hollywood Icon lost as Zorro is gunned down at LA Airport

Zorro the 50's avenger of corrupt governments (typically Mexican) was today sadly gunned down amidst a huge panic evacuation at LA Airport. Apparently he was sitting down on the concourse minding his own business when a paranoid US traveler decide...
View 'Another Hollywood Icon lost as Zorro is gunned down at LA Airport'

Taylor Swift Running Out of Guys to Break Up With

Nashville, TN With her most recent break-ups with Zac Effron, Tom Hiddleston, and Calvin Harris, Taylor Swift is fretting about running out of boys to break up with. Weighing most heavily on Swift's mind is the fact that she makes breaking up wit...
View 'Taylor Swift Running Out of Guys to Break Up With'

Palestinians in Gaza adopt celebrity names to gain media attention

Palestinians living in the occupied Gaza Strip have taken to creative measures to attract media attention from the US and other powerful NATO and UN member countries. Many have begun legally changing their names to those of high-profile celebrit...
View 'Palestinians in Gaza adopt celebrity names to gain media attention'

Willie Nelson & VA. Gov. Should Be In Prison

Willie Nelson was in Virginia for a concert and afterwards Governor Terry McAuliffe, who opposes marijuana legalization, visited Nelson for 10 minutes on Nelson's bus. On the table in the bus, less than 16" from where McAuffle was seated, was a 1/...
View 'Willie Nelson & VA. Gov. Should Be In Prison'

Charles Manson To Appear On Dancing With The Stars

In an age where the American public worships celebrities it is no surprise that Olympian Ryan Lochte is appearing on Dancing With The Stars. Lochte gained fame by being caught lying about being robbed at gunpoint at a gas station whose restroom he...
View 'Charles Manson To Appear On Dancing With The Stars'

Brad Pitt Knew the End of the Marriage Was Near When Angelina Kept Turning Into Millificent

Hollywood, CA Brad Pitt, recently accused of hitting his child during a flight, had even bigger problems as his wife, Angelina, filed for divorce from him. Talking about the marriage, Pitt exclaimed, "Everything was going great until Angelina did...
View 'Brad Pitt Knew the End of the Marriage Was Near When Angelina Kept Turning Into Millificent'

Santa Faces Slavery Charges

NORTH POLE-Child icon and beloved gift-giver Kris Kringle, AKA Santa Claus, has recently been formally charged with elf slavery of the first degree after an anonymous tip lead the FBI to conduct a surprise SWAT investigation of his workshop. After br...
View 'Santa Faces Slavery Charges'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 multiplied by 2?

4 17 2 11
71 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more