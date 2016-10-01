Neighbours are said to be sick of the constant raids and all the noise and inconvenience that goes along with it and have taken a restraining order against LAPD.

The order states:

. They cannot use loud hailers out of business hours

. cannot use automatic assault weapons fire between 10pm and 6am weekdays and all times during the weekend

. park an excessive number of cars in access roads

. eat salami sandwiches whilst conducting raids

. take seflies that includes neighbours houses

. use helicopters after 8pm

. throwing duffle bags full of guns and drugs over the fence

. hang around in unmarked surveillance cars

The last one is particularly irking as they can't tell the punks from the police in many cases leading to yet more calls to police and yet more pointless raids on their own surveillance teams.

In another bizzare twist the women who sparked the latest raid was the dethroned Miss California Regional who is still hiding her crown and sash. Some speculate Brown may have had it in his house and she was looking through his diamond collection to see if she could find it.

Browns lawyer has bemoaned that just because he has a long history of unhinged, unprovoked violence that people would automatically believe he was the bad guy here. He further states Brown doesn't have the crown and she should look elsewhere.

Others are suspicious this was a promo stunt for his latest song about grass being greener on the other side of the fence. Which looking at the aerial view of his home is not quite true. Given the number of twattertwits and instasplams during the siege it looks like some free press for the ailing singers career, some suggest.

Brown said that whilst she did indeed have a great rack he didn't want to hang out with her now that she has been dethroned.