Hollywood, CA Brad Pitt, recently accused of hitting his child during a flight, had even bigger problems as his wife, Angelina, filed for divorce from him.

Talking about the marriage, Pitt exclaimed, "Everything was going great until Angelina did that Maleficent movie. I think she took the part to heart too much and would threaten the children, telling them she could make them prick their fingers on a needle and then go to sleep for 100 years. I gotta admit, it did quiet them down pretty fast though," commented Pitt.

When asked to comment, Jolie opened her wings and flew away without comment.