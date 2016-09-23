Written by Al N.
Friday, 23 September 2016

Pitt and Jolie trying to remember how many kids they came with.

Hollywood, CA Brad Pitt, recently accused of hitting his child during a flight, had even bigger problems as his wife, Angelina, filed for divorce from him.

Talking about the marriage, Pitt exclaimed, "Everything was going great until Angelina did that Maleficent movie. I think she took the part to heart too much and would threaten the children, telling them she could make them prick their fingers on a needle and then go to sleep for 100 years. I gotta admit, it did quiet them down pretty fast though," commented Pitt.

When asked to comment, Jolie opened her wings and flew away without comment.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

