Written by Keith Shirey
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Wednesday, 21 September 2016

image for Charles Manson To Appear On Dancing With The Stars

In an age where the American public worships celebrities it is no surprise that Olympian Ryan Lochte is appearing on Dancing With The Stars. Lochte gained fame by being caught lying about being robbed at gunpoint at a gas station whose restroom he trashed in the early morning hours during the Rio Olympics.

The latest news on Dancing With The Stars is that Charles Manson, convicted of first-degree murder for directing the deaths of the Tate/LaBianca victims, who is now out on parole, will soon appear on the celebrity crazed program. But, of course Manson is famous, and the Dancing With The Stars show's viewership will soar to watch the psychopath. Sponsors sales should increase and so should network executive's bonuses.

Manson's parole board released him from prison after he became a born again Christian and espoused the virtues of the American capitalistic system.

Numerous letters to the parole board from evangelicals and corporate executives seemed to have swayed the board in releasing Manson. Rev. Billie Joe Bob Smith of the Alabama Deliverance Assembly of God sent a typical letter suggesting that "My lord and savior preaches forgiveness to those who repent of their sins and that is Charles Manson, bless his soul."

John Stumpf, the C.E.O. of Wells Fargo, who was recently eviscerated by Elizabeth Warren at a meeting of the Senate Banking Committee for fleecing customers, wrote a letter praising Manson "For his deep and appreciative understanding of America's free enterprise system of freedom and justice for all."

The CEO's of wall street banks Citigroup and Goldman Sachs sent identical letters which said that, although they had been greatly responsible for the great recession of 2007, they had redeemed themselves by getting huge bonuses and so too had Manson redeemed himself by becoming a proponent of capitalistic private enterprise.

Dancing With The Stars publicist, Danny Bump, said that Manson's fiancée, 27-year-old Afton Elaine Burton, known as Star, will make a guest appearance and dance briefly with the 81-year-old Manson before he waltzes with Boopsie Ballyou, a professional dancer who appears regularly on the celebrity show.

Make Keith Shirey's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Willie Nelson & VA. Gov. Should Be In Prison

Willie Nelson was in Virginia for a concert and afterwards Governor Terry McAuliffe, who opposes marijuana legalization, visited Nelson for 10 minutes on Nelson's bus. On the table in the bus, less than 16" from where McAuffle was seated, was a 1/...
View 'Willie Nelson & VA. Gov. Should Be In Prison'

Brad Pitt Knew the End of the Marriage Was Near When Angelina Kept Turning Into Millificent

Hollywood, CA Brad Pitt, recently accused of hitting his child during a flight, had even bigger problems as his wife, Angelina, filed for divorce from him. Talking about the marriage, Pitt exclaimed, "Everything was going great until Angelina did...
View 'Brad Pitt Knew the End of the Marriage Was Near When Angelina Kept Turning Into Millificent'

Scamatology Putting Out Call for New Celebrities Due to Exit of Jason Lee & Leah Remini

ClearlyCriminal, FL Scamatology has always used their celebrity members to promote the church. However, as they lose regular members (four times as many Britons claim they are Jedi Warriors, as opposed to Scamatology), so too are many of their celebr...
View 'Scamatology Putting Out Call for New Celebrities Due to Exit of Jason Lee & Leah Remini'

Santa Faces Slavery Charges

NORTH POLE-Child icon and beloved gift-giver Kris Kringle, AKA Santa Claus, has recently been formally charged with elf slavery of the first degree after an anonymous tip lead the FBI to conduct a surprise SWAT investigation of his workshop. After br...
View 'Santa Faces Slavery Charges'

Chris Browns neighbours file noise pollution complaint against LAPD

Neighbours are said to be sick of the constant raids and all the noise and inconvenience that goes along with it and have taken a restraining order against LAPD. The order states: . They cannot use loud hailers out of business hours . cannot...
View 'Chris Browns neighbours file noise pollution complaint against LAPD'

Angelina Jolie Denies She Broke Up With Brad Pitt to be With Donald Trump

Farmersville, PA Donald Trump's publicist admitted that, no matter how much Trump wishes it was true, the story about Angelina Jolie leaving Brad Pitt for Donald Trump is false. When Angelina Jolie was finally reached for a comment, she said, "Don...
View 'Angelina Jolie Denies She Broke Up With Brad Pitt to be With Donald Trump'

Pitt-Jolie Divorce Terms : Pitt Agrees To Living On $500 a Month If She Gets All The Annoying Kids, "Visitation neither desired nor at all necessary," says Pitt Lawyer.

Los Angeles, CA - Details are emerging now about a pending divorce settlement between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, in which Jolie gets all the children. "Mr. Pitt always found them annoying," his own attorney said. He went on to say that Jol...
View 'Pitt-Jolie Divorce Terms : Pitt Agrees To Living On $500 a Month If She Gets All The Annoying Kids, "Visitation neither desired nor at all necessary," says Pitt Lawyer.'

Dethroned Miss Regional California under suspicion for robbing Kardashian

After all the fuss at Chris Browns place where Curran burst in looking for her lost crown and sash she has now been implicated in Kardashians Paris robbery. Interpol is hunting down the deflowered Miss Regional California on suspicion she was in P...
View 'Dethroned Miss Regional California under suspicion for robbing Kardashian'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 multiplied by 4?

7 8 15 16
77 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more