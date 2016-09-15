Written by Al N.
Thursday, 15 September 2016

Paying for the customizing of the limo interior will, however, not be paid byTaylor but instead charged to the new boyfriend.

Nashville, TN With her most recent break-ups with Zac Effron, Tom Hiddleston, and Calvin Harris, Taylor Swift is fretting about running out of boys to break up with.

Weighing most heavily on Swift's mind is the fact that she makes breaking up with her boyfriends a major part of her music and songwriting. If she doesn't have at least one breakup per month, her entire songwriting routine is interrupted. And if she can't work, she can't buy new mansions!

Therefore, Taylor is reported to be lowering her standards just a tad, by advertising on Craigslist and offering to pick up limo and wine expenses while dating.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

