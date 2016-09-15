Written by Al N.
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Thursday, 15 September 2016

image for Taylor Swift Running Out of Guys to Break Up With
Paying for the customizing of the limo interior will, however, not be paid byTaylor but instead charged to the new boyfriend.

Nashville, TN With her most recent break-ups with Zac Effron, Tom Hiddleston, and Calvin Harris, Taylor Swift is fretting about running out of boys to break up with.

Weighing most heavily on Swift's mind is the fact that she makes breaking up with her boyfriends a major part of her music and songwriting. If she doesn't have at least one breakup per month, her entire songwriting routine is interrupted. And if she can't work, she can't buy new mansions!

Therefore, Taylor is reported to be lowering her standards just a tad, by advertising on Craigslist and offering to pick up limo and wine expenses while dating.

Make Al N.'s day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Charles Manson To Appear On Dancing With The Stars

In an age where the American public worships celebrities it is no surprise that Olympian Ryan Lochte is appearing on Dancing With The Stars. Lochte gained fame by being caught lying about being robbed at gunpoint at a gas station whose restroom he...
View 'Charles Manson To Appear On Dancing With The Stars'

Brad Pitt Knew the End of the Marriage Was Near When Angelina Kept Turning Into Millificent

Hollywood, CA Brad Pitt, recently accused of hitting his child during a flight, had even bigger problems as his wife, Angelina, filed for divorce from him. Talking about the marriage, Pitt exclaimed, "Everything was going great until Angelina did...
View 'Brad Pitt Knew the End of the Marriage Was Near When Angelina Kept Turning Into Millificent'

Willie Nelson & VA. Gov. Should Be In Prison

Willie Nelson was in Virginia for a concert and afterwards Governor Terry McAuliffe, who opposes marijuana legalization, visited Nelson for 10 minutes on Nelson's bus. On the table in the bus, less than 16" from where McAuffle was seated, was a 1/...
View 'Willie Nelson & VA. Gov. Should Be In Prison'

Scamatology Putting Out Call for New Celebrities Due to Exit of Jason Lee & Leah Remini

ClearlyCriminal, FL Scamatology has always used their celebrity members to promote the church. However, as they lose regular members (four times as many Britons claim they are Jedi Warriors, as opposed to Scamatology), so too are many of their celebr...
View 'Scamatology Putting Out Call for New Celebrities Due to Exit of Jason Lee & Leah Remini'

Chris Browns neighbours file noise pollution complaint against LAPD

Neighbours are said to be sick of the constant raids and all the noise and inconvenience that goes along with it and have taken a restraining order against LAPD. The order states: . They cannot use loud hailers out of business hours . cannot...
View 'Chris Browns neighbours file noise pollution complaint against LAPD'

Santa Faces Slavery Charges

NORTH POLE-Child icon and beloved gift-giver Kris Kringle, AKA Santa Claus, has recently been formally charged with elf slavery of the first degree after an anonymous tip lead the FBI to conduct a surprise SWAT investigation of his workshop. After br...
View 'Santa Faces Slavery Charges'

Pitt-Jolie Divorce Terms : Pitt Agrees To Living On $500 a Month If She Gets All The Annoying Kids, "Visitation neither desired nor at all necessary," says Pitt Lawyer.

Los Angeles, CA - Details are emerging now about a pending divorce settlement between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, in which Jolie gets all the children. "Mr. Pitt always found them annoying," his own attorney said. He went on to say that Jol...
View 'Pitt-Jolie Divorce Terms : Pitt Agrees To Living On $500 a Month If She Gets All The Annoying Kids, "Visitation neither desired nor at all necessary," says Pitt Lawyer.'

Angelina Jolie Denies She Broke Up With Brad Pitt to be With Donald Trump

Farmersville, PA Donald Trump's publicist admitted that, no matter how much Trump wishes it was true, the story about Angelina Jolie leaving Brad Pitt for Donald Trump is false. When Angelina Jolie was finally reached for a comment, she said, "Don...
View 'Angelina Jolie Denies She Broke Up With Brad Pitt to be With Donald Trump'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 multiplied by 1?

8 24 1 20
52 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more