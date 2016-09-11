Written by Jung in the Jungle
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Sunday, 11 September 2016

image for Kendall and Kylie Jenner have the most scariest experience of their entire life
Here we see one of the girls randomly urinating not in accordance with elevator emergency procedures

Today in what was described as an extreme life threatening situation the Jenner girls got stuck in a lift.

Fire rescuers said that after their 45 minute ordeal they were lucky to be alive. When asked why they thought that, they said "the girls had no celebrity accoutrements for nearly an hour meaning they were entering withdrawal and were on the verge of dopamine deprivation that could flip them into a psychotic state".

"We really need to keep our celebrity status alive by doing something that everyone else gets arrested for [except us celebrities] and we were so glad that New York emergency elevator guidelines were posted on the wall of the elevator". They further said that they had "applied for an emergency exemption based on their celebrity profile through the special smartphone celebrity premium app but had trouble with phone signal and were unable to finish the application".

The other guy in the elevator did think it was a bit premature as they had only been in the lift for about 3 minutes when the urifest™ kicked off. What was concerning was that the emergency procedures definitely said you had to wait at least 15 minutes and you must select a democratically designated corner.

"Police are investigating if they have broken the law through both premature urinating and not democratically voting for a particular corner" said the elevator police. They were also checking the statutes to see if taking a uriselfie™ was permitted under regulations.

However police said it was unlikely they would be charged with anything and probably the worst outcome would be a TMZ scolding the girls for not giving them exclusive access to their uriselfies™. Also because "they gave the rescue crew a group selfie police would therefore consider their premature unrifest™ not in the public interest to pursue".

When asked by TMZ how they thought this ranked on the Celebrity outrage scale they replied, "well it sure pisses all over Kardashians pissweek Butt-Baby™". Further the girls hoped to start a trend bigger than her Butt-Baby™ but did warn prospective copy cats to watch out for splashback.

TMZ is said to be adding the elevator to their Celebrity tour itinerary and putting a 35 minute special on their best hits of 2016 Xmas show. Tmz mouthpiece promised it would be the most heavily covered urifest™ in history with never before seen camera angles, directors cut specials and a complete forensic reconstruction. "With this much graphic beat up we could turn a boring day into a pubescent voyeurs dream", they bragged.

Make Jung in the Jungle's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Taylor Swift Running Out of Guys to Break Up With

Nashville, TN With her most recent break-ups with Zac Effron, Tom Hiddleston, and Calvin Harris, Taylor Swift is fretting about running out of boys to break up with. Weighing most heavily on Swift's mind is the fact that she makes breaking up wit...
View 'Taylor Swift Running Out of Guys to Break Up With'

Palestinians in Gaza adopt celebrity names to gain media attention

Palestinians living in the occupied Gaza Strip have taken to creative measures to attract media attention from the US and other powerful NATO and UN member countries. Many have begun legally changing their names to those of high-profile celebrit...
View 'Palestinians in Gaza adopt celebrity names to gain media attention'

Charles Manson To Appear On Dancing With The Stars

In an age where the American public worships celebrities it is no surprise that Olympian Ryan Lochte is appearing on Dancing With The Stars. Lochte gained fame by being caught lying about being robbed at gunpoint at a gas station whose restroom he...
View 'Charles Manson To Appear On Dancing With The Stars'

Willie Nelson & VA. Gov. Should Be In Prison

Willie Nelson was in Virginia for a concert and afterwards Governor Terry McAuliffe, who opposes marijuana legalization, visited Nelson for 10 minutes on Nelson's bus. On the table in the bus, less than 16" from where McAuffle was seated, was a 1/...
View 'Willie Nelson & VA. Gov. Should Be In Prison'

Brad Pitt Knew the End of the Marriage Was Near When Angelina Kept Turning Into Millificent

Hollywood, CA Brad Pitt, recently accused of hitting his child during a flight, had even bigger problems as his wife, Angelina, filed for divorce from him. Talking about the marriage, Pitt exclaimed, "Everything was going great until Angelina did...
View 'Brad Pitt Knew the End of the Marriage Was Near When Angelina Kept Turning Into Millificent'

Scamatology Putting Out Call for New Celebrities Due to Exit of Jason Lee & Leah Remini

ClearlyCriminal, FL Scamatology has always used their celebrity members to promote the church. However, as they lose regular members (four times as many Britons claim they are Jedi Warriors, as opposed to Scamatology), so too are many of their celebr...
View 'Scamatology Putting Out Call for New Celebrities Due to Exit of Jason Lee & Leah Remini'

Santa Faces Slavery Charges

NORTH POLE-Child icon and beloved gift-giver Kris Kringle, AKA Santa Claus, has recently been formally charged with elf slavery of the first degree after an anonymous tip lead the FBI to conduct a surprise SWAT investigation of his workshop. After br...
View 'Santa Faces Slavery Charges'

Chris Browns neighbours file noise pollution complaint against LAPD

Neighbours are said to be sick of the constant raids and all the noise and inconvenience that goes along with it and have taken a restraining order against LAPD. The order states: . They cannot use loud hailers out of business hours . cannot...
View 'Chris Browns neighbours file noise pollution complaint against LAPD'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 plus 4?

1 10 5 8
55 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more