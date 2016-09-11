Today in what was described as an extreme life threatening situation the Jenner girls got stuck in a lift.

Fire rescuers said that after their 45 minute ordeal they were lucky to be alive. When asked why they thought that, they said "the girls had no celebrity accoutrements for nearly an hour meaning they were entering withdrawal and were on the verge of dopamine deprivation that could flip them into a psychotic state".

"We really need to keep our celebrity status alive by doing something that everyone else gets arrested for [except us celebrities] and we were so glad that New York emergency elevator guidelines were posted on the wall of the elevator. They said that they had "applied for an emergency exemption based on their pubic profile through the special smartphone app but had trouble with phone signal and were unable to finish the application".

The other guy in the elevator did think it was a bit premature as they had only been in the lift for about 3 minutes when the urinfest™ kicked off. What was concerning was that the emergency procedures definitely said you had to wait at least 15 minutes and you must select a democratically designated corner.

"Police are investigating if they have broken the law through both premature urinating and not democratically voting for a particular corner" said the elevator police. They were also checking the statutes to see if taking urinselfie™ was permitted under regulations.

However police said it was unlikely they would be charged with anything and probably the worst outcome would be a TMZ scolding the girls for not giving them exclusive access to urinselfie™. Also because "they gave the rescue crew a group selfie police would consider their premature unrinfest™ not in the public interest to pursue".

When asked by TMZ how they thought this ranked on the Celebrity outrage scale they replied, "well it sure pisses all over Kardashians pissweek butt twerking". Further the girls hoped to start a trend bigger than her Butt-Baby™ but did warn prospective copy cats to watch out for splashback.

TMZ is said to be adding the elevator to their Celebrity tour itinerary.