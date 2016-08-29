Written by Jung in the Jungle
Monday, 29 August 2016

Zorro was on his way to visit his ailing mum when he was gunned down at LA Airport

Zorro the 50's avenger of corrupt governments (typically Mexican) was today sadly gunned down amidst a huge panic evacuation at LA Airport.

Apparently he was sitting down on the concourse minding his own business when a paranoid US traveler decided he was a terrorist and reported he was firing a weapon on the concourse. 246 security staff with military assault weapons converged on him and before he could say anything they gunned him down in a hail of assault weapons fire.

This started a further mass panic and thousands of paranoid Americans ran in all directions. This in turn caused further panic amongst security staff who started shooting people on suspicion they were a Zorro sympathiser. The death toll is still being counted but it appears 100's are dead or wounded.

After the dust settled and the facts came to light not only did Zorro not have a gun but he had not even bought his metal sword, but a plastic one so he didn't cause any security concerns. Alas this precaution did not stop paranoid Americans from starting a hysterical mass panic in which hundreds died.

Zorros mother was said to be devastated by this and upon hearing it had a heart attack and has since died.

The Trumphole™ has claimed responsibility saying it was testing its new and improved WMH designed to trigger uncontrolled hysteria from trivial events. Despite getting Cooper-Crunched™ by Kirk last time they had retuned the the WMH 'Superstition Panic Gun' from the Australian experiment.

Trumphole™ commanders are said to be delighted with this latest outbreak of mindless irrational panic and claim "the gun needs very little power to incite mass panic as all the paranoid hominids seem ready to loose it over more or less nothing at all".

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

