Written by Auntie Matter
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Sunday, 21 August 2016

image for First Charisma Awards Competition
Luxifer's "Benchmark"

Hiram Grabbit of Los Angeles PR firm, LUXIFER INC., has set up what could be a global, national contest to rival Miss World and The Oscars.

Luxifer has, in the past, worked closely with Scratchi and Scratchi of London in the business of cultivating celebrity profiles for sheeple consumption.

Winston Churchill and Maggie Thatcher are just two of Luxifer's best and most famous creations. Explained Grabbit.

"Statesmen, politicians and celebrities, as well as the rich and famous, have all taken counsel from us at one time or another. Sheeple hypnosis has never been easier now that our men in power have total control of the media but... still we have our work cut out.

"Given our brief to cultivate Donald Trump for the White House we had first to find him his own television series and portray him via that as a no-nonsense CEO capable of putting his country's interests above petty, private "concerns. I created the show myself.

"My nickname around here is "Hiram And Fire'em". Not a lot of sheeple know that. Trump is a better actor than we give him credit for. We also got the brief for Hillary Clinton but we will not talk about that. Let's just say, we were the first to know who will be our next president. We operate in top secrecy you see."

Mr. Grabbit went on to explain the forthcoming competition and its criteria. Anyone in the world can be put forward as a contestant. They have many boxes to tick however and criteria to meet, chief among them, explained the impresario are: charisma, belief in self, solid identity and 'oneness' with the people.

Of course they don't have to actually be one with the people, they just have to believe they are.

"Barack scores high," Grabbit explained, "It took us ages to find a suitable model to base him on. But, we got him there thanks to an actor friend who took a fair bit of bribing.

"Kissinger is ours. Kissinger has it all. Had Kissinger been president during the Cuban missile crisis I doubt if planet earth would still be here, he's that good.

"Putin is good but not as good as Barack in our view and Bernie Sanders, we needn't tell you, refused our services.

"In entertainment, we did what we could with Rowling but she was already tied in with big lawyers like Skillings who have a hell of a time trying to stop any serious investigation into the lady or how she managed to be the most prolific fiction writer since Dickens after a very late start. Had she stayed with us she might have become the actress she always wanted to be and ran less risk of the wheels falling off.

"The wheels did fall off for Blair, but he never could resist demonstrating his Masonic links. Even during his investigation he could not resist wearing the white shirt and black jacket with matching tie. He became a liability.

"Success can do that to people. You get to believe you can fool all of the sheeple All of the time. You cannot.

"We did well with him though and managed to get the States to invade Iraq thanks mainly to the formidable charisma that we at Luxifer instilled into him. In history, Hitler is still the benchmark. Napoleon a good second.

"Jesus Christ, according to Hebrew myth, had presence second to none... but lacked all ambition. We might have been able to do something with him had we been around at the time. We did not really hit our stride until we invented the television and made sure everybody had one.

"We seek guys with get up and go, guys with nerve. Guys who have that "Hiram and Fir'em" hunger... who are not afraid to take what they want. It never ceases to amaze me what you can get away with while the sheeple are munching the grass."

The Charisma Awards certainly look like taking off. First competition will be staged in Los Angeles's Scientology Temple, compered by another of Luxifer's most illustrious pupils Tom Cruise.

Make Auntie Matter's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Fox Mulder suspicious Kardashians Butt-Baby™ may be alien - opens an X-file

Fox Mulder having finished his investigation into the aliens infiltrating the Australian census has been alerted to Kardashians Butt-Baby™ and is immediately suspicious, opens an x-file. He goes on to state he was sure he had seen the very s...
View 'Fox Mulder suspicious Kardashians Butt-Baby™ may be alien - opens an X-file'

Another Hollywood Icon lost as Zorro is gunned down at LA Airport

Zorro the 50's avenger of corrupt governments (typically Mexican) was today sadly gunned down amidst a huge panic evacuation at LA Airport. Apparently he was sitting down on the concourse minding his own business when a paranoid US traveler decide...
View 'Another Hollywood Icon lost as Zorro is gunned down at LA Airport'

Hundreds die while waiting for Kayne West Popup store to open

Hundreds of teenagers have perished overnight while camped out in the snow waiting for Kayne West Popup store to open. As the extent of the tragedy unfolded this morning it appears that hundreds of young impressionable trendy schoolies are frozen...
View 'Hundreds die while waiting for Kayne West Popup store to open'

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have the most scariest experience of their entire life

Today in what was described as an extreme life threatening situation the Jenner girls got stuck in a lift. Fire rescuers said that after their 45 minute ordeal they were lucky to be alive. When asked why they thought that, they said "the girls ha...
View 'Kendall and Kylie Jenner have the most scariest experience of their entire life'

Palestinians in Gaza adopt celebrity names to gain media attention

Palestinians living in the occupied Gaza Strip have taken to creative measures to attract media attention from the US and other powerful NATO and UN member countries. Many have begun legally changing their names to those of high-profile celebrit...
View 'Palestinians in Gaza adopt celebrity names to gain media attention'

Taylor Swift Running Out of Guys to Break Up With

Nashville, TN With her most recent break-ups with Zac Effron, Tom Hiddleston, and Calvin Harris, Taylor Swift is fretting about running out of boys to break up with. Weighing most heavily on Swift's mind is the fact that she makes breaking up wit...
View 'Taylor Swift Running Out of Guys to Break Up With'

Charles Manson To Appear On Dancing With The Stars

In an age where the American public worships celebrities it is no surprise that Olympian Ryan Lochte is appearing on Dancing With The Stars. Lochte gained fame by being caught lying about being robbed at gunpoint at a gas station whose restroom he...
View 'Charles Manson To Appear On Dancing With The Stars'

Brad Pitt Knew the End of the Marriage Was Near When Angelina Kept Turning Into Millificent

Hollywood, CA Brad Pitt, recently accused of hitting his child during a flight, had even bigger problems as his wife, Angelina, filed for divorce from him. Talking about the marriage, Pitt exclaimed, "Everything was going great until Angelina did...
View 'Brad Pitt Knew the End of the Marriage Was Near When Angelina Kept Turning Into Millificent'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 multiplied by 4?

2 4 18 14
82 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more