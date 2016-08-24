Fox Mulder having finished his investigation into the aliens infiltrating the Australian census has been alerted to Kardashians Butt-Baby™ and is immediately suspicious, opens an x-file.

He goes on to state he was sure he had seen the very same x-ray in series 3 and it looked like it was a resurgence from the same group of non-terrestrial intruders. He is getting the FBI to get him a high resolution copy of the Butt-Ray™ so he can undertake some more detailed analysis.

He is also concerned in the timing of the Trumphole™ and the Butt-Baby™ being just a bit too coincidental. He is advised from some of his quantum physicists mates there is a possible connection between Trumpettes™ and Butt-Babies™. They claim that the famously unsolved 'scalar paradox' (where atoms are all nicely lined up at 10(-12) but the quantum world is probabilistic) is maybe where the conjuncted Trumpettes™ and Butt-Babies™ are somehow mysteriously breaching the 2 scalar worlds. There did exist some highly classified Trumpettes™ with embedded Butt-Babies™ pictures that Fox shared exclusively with this reporter.

He is flying to New York to interview Kim Kardashian over exactly how she became impregnated with an alien and ended up with a Butt-Baby™. Mulder of course is aware that aliens are fond of anal probes and will be initially looking for probing evidence.

He has warned other wannabe celebrities to be careful this may be a ploy by the Trumphole™ to embed aliens and may turn out to not be the trendy fun time the fad promises.

He has also been directed by world leaders to discuss his findings with Kirk who recently returned from a diplomatic meeting with the Trumphole™ fleet with some devastating news of the effectiveness of their WMH (Weapons of Mass Hysteria) and Kirk was assembling the 'mother of all Trumphole™ Earth Defense Forces'. As such Mulder had put in a call to Scully to get her over to MIB HQ to 'denueralise her'.

Kim Kardashian was asked for comment but only released a statement from her lawyers, "it is our policy to not discuss policy or the details of any commercial arrangement that may or may not be ongoing at this time, we will not expose any current negotiations as when the public find out, terrorists everywhere win and innocent lives are put at risk, and further we are unable to confirm or deny that boat refugees were throwing their Butt-Babies™ overboard, but it sure seemed that way".

