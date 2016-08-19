Comedian and actor Charles Grodin recently received a pleasant surprise when People Magazine named him the "Sexiest Man Alive - 2016". The 81-year old responded by smirking and quietly rambling about something to himself.

Grodin, star of such mega-blockbusters as 1976's "King Kong" and the first two "Beethoven" films, has kept a low profile the last quarter of a century, reserving his sexiness mainly for himself, his wife, and possibly neighbors and/or hitchhikers that happen to unknowingly pass by his abode.

Grodin, known for his quiet demeanor and comically oversized genitals, has also been a fashion icon since his birth in 1935. During his photoshoot for People, he sported a very stylish Coneheads ballcap that he borrowed from Lorne Michaels in 1977 and never gave back, in addition to a pair of Walmart brand spectacles, and a green turtleneck to help cover his fragile aged neck.

According to People's editor-in-chief, the choice for "Sexiest Man" was between popstar/actor Justin Timberlake, and Charles Grodin, but the choice became obvious when a noticeable blemish formed on Timberlake's forehead only hours before the decision deadline.

The validity of People Magazine's choice for this prestigious honor has been called into question by other publications, wondering if Grodin can actually be qualified as "still alive".