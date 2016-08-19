Written by Jung in the Jungle
Friday, 19 August 2016

image for Depp and Heard settle divorce - Judge orders Sparrow to give her everything including the Black Pearl
Depp and Heard in happier times

In an amicable divorce settlement the ruling Judge has ordered Sparrow to give everything he owns to Heard.

Sparrows lawyers have immediately lodged a protest claiming that the Black Pearl can't be captained by a woman despite what Elizabeth says as everyone knows she can't act and further the payments are manifestly excessive.

Heard, to counter Gold Digger accusations is giving all the funds away to some of her favourite charities. She has listed them in order of priority

Kim Kardashians Butt-Baby™ Foundation
Heard Fashion
Ambers Playground
Screw Sparrow Theme Park
Voilence against Muslims with cats that have unpaid parking fines
Botox Runaway Syndrome Foundation
Terriers against Terrorism Association

However there are a number of secured creditors Depp owes money to that have launched an injunction claiming they are priority lenders. Though documentation is scarce the drug dealers say they have plenty of evidence of how much he owes them.

Many of the cast and crew are worried this will escalate his errant filming set behaviours. Verbinski was worried he was going to go on another 'Windigo Hunter Binge' and Tonto was spending a lot of time with the ASIO counter terrorism task force, who have launched a massive investigation over the 'war on terrier'. As mentioned before ASIO is suspicious that there is a link between the terrier dogs and terrorism given that they are spelt nearly the same and have allocated 354 agents to hunt this down.

The producers have launched a challenge against the payout of the Black Pearl saying they need it for the 5th movie. They were quite happy to hand it over after that as they said "there was no way they were making such a wacky stressful movie again".

When ASIO was asked for a comment on the status of the investigation they replied, "it is our policy to not discuss policy or the details of any operation that may or may not be ongoing at this time, we will not expose any current investigations as when the public find out terrorists everywhere win and innocent lives are put at risk, and further they were unable to confirm or deny that boat refugees were throwing their terriers overboard, but it sure seemed that way".

Make Jung in the Jungle's day - give this story five thumbs-up

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

