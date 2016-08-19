Written by Jung in the Jungle
Friday, 19 August 2016

image for Only days after Kardashian announces Butt-Baby™ - clones have been reported across the world
I had an existential moment reading Kims Butt-Babies™ revelation and the dam thing just popped out

Only days after Kardashian doctors reveal she is in the first trimester of having a Butt-Baby™, copy cat clones are popping up all around the world.

Reports of her brave decision to go public about her Butt-Baby™ have been applauded by closet Butt-Baby™ mums across the globe. "She is such a inspiration to Butt-Baby™ mums all around the world", they exclaim on mass.

"Butt-Babies™ emerge much larger than other babies", doctors say. "It is not entirely improbable Kims Butt-Baby™ could emerge weighing 23 kg or more and given the size of her butt already it may well be a huge little monster".

Butt-Babies™ are popping out all over the world with mums saying "they were reading about Kims Butt-Baby™ and had an existential epiphany". One British mum said "it seemed that the social-emotional repression I was unknowingly enduring from a society ignorant of Butt-Babies™ was awful and when I let myself be free, the dam thing just popped out". She quoted it to be "akin to a spiritual release and recommended any other mums who felt they were constantly constipated should take Kims advice and get a butt x-ray or what some marketing inclined doctors are calling a butt-ray. Even use the office photocopier if you have to".

Many other celebrities are said to be wanting to get involved, Amber Heard is already donating the Black Pearl to Kims Butt-Baby™ Foundation and Kim is getting bombarded with questions on social media asking exactly what type of sex she had to get a Butt-Baby™

"This could be the new trend for the summer", wannabe celebrities exclaim. Already Kims plans for a Butt-Baby™ empire are well progressed and she will be making a major announcement about a nationwide franchise deal, butt would be making no comments about the rumoured Trumphole™ Butt-Baby™ deal.

Kim is also collaborating with leading edge medical surgeons on how exactly to give birth to a Butt-Baby™. "The big risk is of course that it ends up in whole world of shit", surgeons claim with concern. They will be pioneering a brand new delivery technique called ButtBirth™ for a natural approach and CeaserButt™ for difficult or potentially dangerous births.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

