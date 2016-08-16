Disappointed her shopping expeditions are not covered by mainstream media anymore and Trumps recent announcement of his new cabinet in which Paris got 2 departments, Paris is making a global profile comeback.

Initially she though of doing something deep and philosophical like 'Paris Shops' but was worried her audience wouldn't get her. So she has decided to go for a Hollywood tour de force Joseph Campbells heroes redemption play. She defined the plot as Religious teleology omega point style with lots of jawboning about how to find God in Prison.

When it was pointed out to her that lots of people had found God, (I mean he is listed in the white pages), and why did she have to be a superficial wannabe celebrity brat and take the inevitable tumble into the can to get to the same space? She replied "because you can find God better in there, I mean God is in prison much more than in the suburbs. Inside he talks to you and tells you your mistakes and shows you the way to become like him", she sprouted in a Madonna like religious ecstasy posture.

Asked what was her ultimate religious objective in this "reality show" she replied "God told me to get good ratings so I can spread his word about the possibility of a shopaholic redemption".

When some reporters suggested she was delusional as most people that 'talked to Gods face on the wall' were in the nuthouse and what was the difference between them and her. To which she replied "that was a celebrity so any piece of mindless junk she spruked would be philosophically validated by TMZ".