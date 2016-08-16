Written by Jung in the Jungle
Tuesday, 16 August 2016

Cast and Crew are said to be unhappy with Depps continual pubscent tirades

In the continuing fallout from Johnny Depp whipping off young Turners head Captain Barbossa has weighed in claiming he knew Sparrow was going to throw his mobile at somebody, but didn't foresee a beheading.

Commodore Norrington is leading the internal investigation with many set members unhappy with Depps drunken stoned rages. "His short fuse will eventually get him to some serious Martin Sheen Grade Crap", noted Cutler Beckett.

Despite local police not pursuing any criminal investigation based on the fact that Jack Sparrow is famous some critics are calling this a double standard and want him to stand trial for at least aiding and abetting the corruption of Walt Disney fans. Depp claims he is "doing no worse than Miley Cyrus to innocent youth and why should he be singled out when he was more famous than her anyway".

Police have also confirmed they used the now famous Census linking key to determine that Jack Sparrow had no known association with Muslims that had cats with unpaid parking fines and he was free to go about his business in Australia.

But Captain Teague said he had told him in the last movie "it is not about living, its about living with yourself Jack".

Governor Weatherby Swann has also weighed in stating "he never liked Turner from the start, I mean after all he is only a blacksmith for Gods sake". He is hoping Turners less than successful head transplant will spurn Elizabeth to seek a more suitable suitor. But he was not hopeful given how hopeless her acting was.

But in a surprise statement not towing the party line Davy Jones boomed "I knew Turner was trouble the minute I first saw him and a nuisance throughout the entire 3 movie series and regrets not putting him to the sword himself. As much as I hate Jack Sparrow", he went on to say "I am glad somebody put a sword through young Turner". When told he had fed-exed Turners head to Amber his soon to be ex-wife as spiteful divorce prank, he mentioned that he had Heard that.

Boot Strap Bill of course sided with his son though he did admit he had seen Depp stoned on the set quite a lot. He went on to note with that he hoped Disney executives didn't figure that out as they might want their money back, as Depp technically wasn't acting, he was off his face like that all the time.

Charlie Sheen is said to be wrapped with Depps performance on the set and has issued an invitation for him to partner him in a new anger show management show called 2 and Half Rich Celebrity Jerks. Depp is rumoured to be pleased with the scope for personal artistic expression and the special "pissofity clause" which gives him the right to piss off anybody without consequences, "that was about as close to a Greek God as anyone could get " he skited.

The remaining half had yet to be announced, but rumours are floating around it could be Martin Sheen walking on his knees. Charlie bragged "Depp isn't a Rock Star from Mars but the fuss he is causing on the set is truly the stuff of Hollywood legends and I love to see a brother mastering his craft".

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

