In an intoxicated rage and was initially thought to be a miscue Jack Sparrow has chopped off Will Turners Head on the set of filming of the latest Pirates of the Caribbean movie in the Gold Coast and sent it to his soon to be ex-wife.

It later turned out this was in fact not a cinematic effect at all and some 24 hours later after Amber had fed-exed Turners head back to the Gold Coast they tried to reattach the head with only marginal success.

When Depp was questioned by local Gold Coast Police he claimed it was in the script and is claiming immunity on the grounds of artistic license and he is famous. Police seized all 13 versions of the script to see if any of them contained the macabre act.

Police later said that in fact 4 of the seized script versions did contain a Will Turner beheading section and he is certainly famous, in which case they were satisfied that no criminal act had occurred and would not pursuing the matter any further.

Jack was pissed with Amber so he had dobbed her into local authorities about the dog importation fiasco termed the "War on terrier", by one of the more repugnant local politicians, his legal team said she "would be in deepp doggy dodo now".

The terriers in question have had a terrorism probe launched against them with Australian Secret Services (ASIO) saying that the word terrier is so close to terrorist they suspect a link. Further one of the terriers had known associates of cats they hadn't paid their parking fines further arousing suspicions.

Filming has been temporarily suspended on the Gold Coast set while they wait for Turners head to settle back and he was told to specifically stay away from Keiran Nightly as her acting was so bad it would retard his recuperation. When Will Turner was asked what went wrong he said "Depps script had thrust, but his script had parry and it just went south from there".

When Amber Heard of all this she decided to bait him with her mobile phone and then submit it to TMZ to ensure she received a better divorce financial payout. She was Heard to say that love was a truly wonderful thing.