Silver Spring, MD-Bill Cosby agreed to be interviewed before his upcoming court appearance. Cosby has been charged with sexual assault in a 2005 case and has been accused of sexual assault by 60 women.

The first question was "Dr. Cosby, the most recent count of women coming forward that says you sexually assaulted them is 60. What do you say to those allegations?"

"Ibble Boo bogie zoobity pop" chortled Cosby.

"I'm not sure I understand" said the reporter.

"Mumbo Jumbo in the Gumbo!!" said Cosby.

"Are you taking these charges seriously Dr. Cosby?" said the reporter.

"Hello Jello Bobbity Boo!"

At this point Mrs. Cosby came in and said "Dr. Cosby would like to offer all of you a drink!"

At this, all the reporters, looking frightened, got up and rushed out of the room.