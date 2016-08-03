Written by XRhonda Speaks
Wednesday, 3 August 2016

image for Clint Eastwood Gives One Of His Oscars To Donald Trump
Clint Eastwood gave donald Trump the oscar he won for directing Million Dollar Baby.

After Donald Trump was embarrassed into giving a Purple Heart back to the veteran who earned it, Clint Eastwood offered up one of his four Oscars to The Donald.

Speaking at a Trump rally in Denver, Clint Eastwood gave Donald Trump the academy award he received for Million Dollar Baby and he also gave his resounding support for the bloviating billionaire.

"I've known and admired Donald ever since we both played a golf tournament at Pine Ridge, he is just an incredible person who deeply cares about our country and I think he should get an award for the perseverance he has displayed in the election so far.

Donald Trump is speaking to the truth of what is happening in our nation, and he's faced an avalanche of criticism for it. People are now trying to smear him with all sorts of labels: Unpatriotic, treasonous, unfit for office, some have even tried to call him crazy, if you mean Donald Trump is crazy like a fox, it's true."

As the auditorium crowd cheered, Eastwood turned to Trump to hand him the Oscar and Trump took his turn at the lectern.

"Thank you Clint, I always wanted one of these, but this is way easier than actually earning it." Addressing the crowd Trump went on, "You know It's amazing that Clint Eastwood was able to win four Oscars in Hollywood's rigged award system. Believe me folks, it's a rigged system when an actor like Clint Eastwood only has four Oscars. It's a rigged system because someone like Bruce Willis has still won no Oscars. And by the way, Bruce Willis called me to say he would have given me one of his Oscars if he had won any."

"I'm not there yet," Trump bellowed, "but under a president Trump we're going to look into the rigged Oscar system."

Bruce Willis was asked asked about Trump's statement by reporters at a charity gala in Los Angeles for narcissistic goth teens. Willis seemed incensed when asked if he would share one of his Oscars with Der Orange Fuhrer if he had any.

Glaring at the assembled press Willis hissed, "I never said any such thing, I don't know Donald Trump or have his number." Willis continued to stare down the reporters and photographers before giving a half smile and finishing with, "but I guess I actually would give him my Oscar if I had won the one I really deserved for Twelve Monkeys."

Tim Kaine ridiculed Trump for accepting the Oscar from Eastwood, saying, "They'll have to make a new category, 'best portrayal of a heartless human being in a tragic-comedy.'"

Vice President Joe Biden also criticized Eastwood's gifting of the Oscar when he told Clinton supporters, "The Oscars are way more serious and important than Donald Trump, what Eastwood is doing, this just demeans the whole academy."

Semi-retired actor Charles Grodin had this to say:

"It's just an outrage to give him an award when everything Donald Trump does is to belittle and demean people. Eastwood and other actors have paid their dues to get where they are now, Donald Trump has sacrificed nothing for art."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

