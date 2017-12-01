Written by Al N.
Friday, 1 December 2017

image for Trump Sneaks in an Executive Order Putting His Face on the $100 Dollar Bill And Then Charges Royalties
Trump posing with the Franklin $100 Bill which was replaced by the Trump $100 Bill.

Mar-A-Lago, FL U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin was shocked when he went to inspect the new $100 bills and saw Trump's picture on them!

But Mnuchin was even more shocked when he realized that Trump claimed he had the right to take a percentage of every $100 bill made as a royalty for using his picture.

However, perhaps the most irksome thing of all was the campaign slogans on the front and back of the bill. The back of the bill said, "Make America Great Again-Re-elect Trump in 2020!" and the front of the bill said, "10% Discount at Trump Hotels With Coupon."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

