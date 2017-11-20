After the laborious task of raping the middle class Mnuchin™ and Marie took time out to inspect the new greenback Bathmat.

Marie had complained that she was weary of all the arduous work in Washington and took a military executive jet to the Mint to look over the latest Mnuchin™ Gift to the Rich. They got the idea for disposable bathmats after spilling some coffee on an executive jet and wondering that there must be an easier way to mop up those little spills. What better than disposable sheets of her favorite icon - the Greenback.

They are also thinking of a line in other sanitary products and household cleaners. Some billionaires are said to be ordering up big time with one planning a Wipe you ass on a Greenback Social Events

Whilst this has of course raised the usual outrage from decent Americans it was once again easily dismissed as fake news. In fact the Whitehouse is said to be stripping down the all the wall paper and ripping up all the carpets and replacing them with the Greenback bathmat in long specially made roles.

Initially only rich people would be getting them as a handout but after the public outcry they decided to give them to all. However under Mnuchin™ signature there is a disclaimer that The state promises to pay the bearer (unless you are a poor person). In this case it is about worth the same as a placemat or beach towel and should only be used for endorsed purposes Treasury officials stated.

When asked how they would be financing the bathmats they replied a special peasants tax and cancelling Obamacare.

Marie Linton Antoinette is once again receiving tremendous laurels for her role with many saying that nobody does the Rich girl sneering at the peasants better than her. Movie critics say it is utter classic Bond Villain stuff that will play well with the masses at the upcoming movie, the greatest documentary on organized crime in American history - The Russian Spy that didn't know he was a Spy until he became President.