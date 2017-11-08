Written by Al N.
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Wednesday, 8 November 2017

image for Trump's New Tax Plan Will Give New Hope to Indigent Millionaires
Trump is proud to say that the average millionaire will save this much money per year under Trump's new tax plan.

Mar-A-Lago, FL Trump announced, in between Hole 14 and Hole 15 of his private golf course, that his new tax plan is going to help some of the Forgotten Americans, like millionaires and billionaires that are right on the edge.

"Most of all, the new tax plan will provide assistance to billionaires who are about to make the degrading move backwards to millionaire. Under my new tax plan, they will never have to worry about ever having less than at least ONE billion dollars! Imagine how inspiring that can be to our downtrodden wealthy citizens!" said Trump.

Trump said that funding the tax cuts will be no problem once they get rid of all the "charity social programs" that only help lazy people.

Make Al N.'s day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 multiplied by 4?

9 1 16 14
76 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more