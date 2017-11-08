Mar-A-Lago, FL Trump announced, in between Hole 14 and Hole 15 of his private golf course, that his new tax plan is going to help some of the Forgotten Americans, like millionaires and billionaires that are right on the edge.

"Most of all, the new tax plan will provide assistance to billionaires who are about to make the degrading move backwards to millionaire. Under my new tax plan, they will never have to worry about ever having less than at least ONE billion dollars! Imagine how inspiring that can be to our downtrodden wealthy citizens!" said Trump.

Trump said that funding the tax cuts will be no problem once they get rid of all the "charity social programs" that only help lazy people.