Businesses have revealed a dramatic fall in the sale of Bullshit detectors over the past decade.

Professor Smidgen from the Institute of fictional studies said: 'With the prevalence of social media, an idiot for a President, and the things your grandmother says, people now know bullshit when they hear it.

'They don't need to buy a machine that bleeps every day between 6.30 and 7.00 in the evening when the 'comedy' is on Radio 4, or when some disgraced business man or woman, politician or TV chef says or does something completely beyond the pail'.

As he was speaking, a bullshit detector went off. They don't exist. It was a geiger counter.