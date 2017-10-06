Washington, DC In his heavily-promoted tax plan, Trump trumpeted how the middle class would be overwhelmed by the various snack vouchers they would get under the new tax plan.

"I'm telling you, the middle class will totally freak out when they see what they will be getting, free-of-charge! There will be potato chip vouchers, tapioca pudding vouchers, and buy one, get one free Kelloggs Corn Flakes coupons, and much more!" said Trump.

"I'm telling you, once all the wealthy people see all the deals the middle class will be getting under my new tax plan, they are going to want to be middle class too!" said Trump.