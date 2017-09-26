Given the debt Puerto Rico has to Wall St and now they are unable to make their designated payments due to the 2 recent Hurricanes the most compassionate and all wise Treasury Secretary has decided to Foreclose on the entire region.

Apparently Her Royal Highness Maria Antoinette is still angry about the Instagram whiners and has once again denied sex to Mnuchin until he puts the poor in their place, which she says is the Mexican Wall Gulag. It is expected they will be shipped to the Sheriff Arpaios Mexican Wall Gulag along with the other now growing population of dissidents.

The dissident grows daily as do the Gulag population who now include Veterans, Poor Blacks, Rich Black Sports Stars, Jews, LGBT, Immigrants, American Indians, Mexicans, Pregnant Democrat Women, Reporters and the most evil of all state enemies, Satire Writers. There is also a new addition of Presidential impersonators that stole Trump.com™ Emmy.

Trump.com™ agrees with Mnuchin that if they don't pay their debts to Wall St. there will be no more foreign aid. He is tired of all these foreigners putting their hand out just because they had a couple of little wind storms. He also screamed at staff as to why he was giving money to Mexicans when they still haven't paid for the wall yet.

Given all of FEMAs budget was wasted on branding Fees for TrumpWall™ he has ordered FEMA to quite this annoying little island in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean citing it was bad for his ratings as it is distracting from his favorite issue, the ongoing NFL BratSpat.

In another example of Presidential profiteering an undisclosed deal has been exposed after the announcement Trump.com™ is to buy the entire Island for $10 and use it for a Republican golf course. Unlike last time that left the island bankrupt, this time there will be no need for legal maneuvers as it will be a private facility. Mnuchin™ bank will be taking care of the administrative details of mass evictions. The Mnuchin™ Antoinette glamor pair will fly on a government jet to personally supervise the evictions taking special note of any Instagram whiners.