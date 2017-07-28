Written by Al N.
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: Donald Trump

Friday, 28 July 2017

image for Trump Promises Cheap Accidental Death Insurance to the 22 Million Cut Off Under His Proposed Health Plan
A lot of times, you don't even need a doctor. You can just have Hank look it over.

Washington, D.C. "I'm telling you," said Trump. "This is a real good deal. I've gotten one of the companies I own to offer accidental death insurance at a FANTASTIC rate to anyone who has lost their health insurance!"

"This is really a once-in-a-lifetime deal that I predict will get me a Nobel Peace Prize, just like Obama's," said Trump.

"And this time I'm sure we have a health plan that everybody, except maybe the people getting the accident insurance, is going to love! And we checked with the pharmaceutical companies and they like this new plan too! So everybody, especially the U.S taxpayers, wins!" claimed Trump.

Make Al N.'s day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 multiplied by 2?

8 4 2 18
70 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more