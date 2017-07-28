Washington, D.C. "I'm telling you," said Trump. "This is a real good deal. I've gotten one of the companies I own to offer accidental death insurance at a FANTASTIC rate to anyone who has lost their health insurance!"

"This is really a once-in-a-lifetime deal that I predict will get me a Nobel Peace Prize, just like Obama's," said Trump.

"And this time I'm sure we have a health plan that everybody, except maybe the people getting the accident insurance, is going to love! And we checked with the pharmaceutical companies and they like this new plan too! So everybody, especially the U.S taxpayers, wins!" claimed Trump.