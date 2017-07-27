Charlotte N.C. - Popular candy gram business Fudge Packers is being sued by the Pucker family. According to the complaint, Ebony Pucker ordered fudge through the company but claimes it put her pet at risk due to it's dangerous and irresponsible delivery method.

In an interview Ms. Pucker said: "I ordered some chocolate fudge for myself as a birthday present from this place. Well, Fudge Packers left their warm sticky load deposited at my back door. Ants got on it and my pussy ate some. My sweet pussy cat Chester is diabetic and I want everyone to know this place owes me."

Fudge Packers couldn't comment siting pending litigation.