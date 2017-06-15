Written by Purple Girl
Topics: Aliens, Makeup

Thursday, 15 June 2017

image for Alien Cosmetics to produce makeup for purple women
A purple woman is happy to finally have makeup she can use.

Alien Cosmetics just announced its intentions of producing a line of makeup for purple women called Plum Adorable™.

According to Purplicia Greene, spokeswoman for Alien Cosmetics, "Purple women have had to do without proper makeup for years. Some have made do using purple lipstick as foundation and purple eyeshadow for powder, and we thought we could do better."

Purple women's groups applaud this move. "It's about time they made makeup for women like us!" says Mauve Plumbaugh, a notable conservative talk radio hostess. "Our network will likely advertise this product. Purple women like to look nice too!"

Alien Cosmetics' stock prices rose about $32 USD per share up from about $5.94 per share within hours of announcing the new product launch, with the stock prices steadily increasing.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

