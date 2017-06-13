Schmidt & Weissen, a major gun manufacturer in the US, is developing a bidirectional pistol. Paul Gant of Schmidt & Weissen says, "This is the only gun I'd recommend to scumbags and known gang members."

The police have mixed feelings about this weapon. John Keystone of the Area Police Department says, "On one hand I cringe that our world has come to this where anyone would think this type of weapon is even necessary. But maybe it will make our job easier. It would help when the police are required to shoot at a suicidal person who is aiming a gun at the police. The IAB will see that the person intended suicide when aiming at the police and save an officer's career."

The company is working out the kinks in the design and may have it ready for purchase within the next year.