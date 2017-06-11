Written by Gail Farrelly
Sunday, 11 June 2017

image for Should Mermaids Make More Money Than Mermen?
It's mermaids vs. mermen in the marine workplace.

"Absolutely not," said one merman. "I mean, mermaids are a dime a dozen, not rare or unique at all, so they just deserve a standard rate, right?" He continued, "Mermen, on the other hand, are unique and rare, and deserve to be paid premium rates."

Minnie the Mermaid has spoken out in support of herself and fellow mermaids. "We have the experience, the grace, the elegance. We should be earning the big bucks. I hate to say it, but all the mermen I've met are kinda klutzy. How dare they think they should be paid more than us."

Minnie concluded: "Mermen are the Johnny-come-latelies to the profession. They'll just have to wait their turn to move ahead."

Feminist lawyer Gloria Allred doesn't think that mermen deserve premium rates, unless they are doing more or better work. "Let them eat cake or whatever the heck it is they munch on underwater," she said dismissively.

Welcome to the marine edition of the Battle of the Sexes. Glug, glug, glug.......

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

