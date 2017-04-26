As airline customers around the world rail against lowered standards in the airline industry, it seems we only have ourselves to blame for the mess we're in: Consumers continue to flock to discount airlines that only add to their discontent with the flying experience.

Take for example Newcomer, Terror Air of Yemen: TA has antiquated security procedures at their Yemen facilities. Last month UK Customs Officials discovered nearly a million DVDs of Bollywood movies hidden in an inbound Terror Air flight.

Dutch Hasheedi, who was on that flight, thought the price on a round trip from London to Dhamar was worth it, despite the risks.

"I guess they could have been smuggling Adam Sandler movies instead of Bollywood ones, so I'm grateful for that. I would still fly with Terror Air, maybe next year when I visit my family again."

US based Ignited Airlines has seen a huge increase in business from internet customers seeking lower and lower airfares. Ignited's fares are only five to ten percent below industry averages for the big name airlines--but to get a ticket, customers must take and pass a course on fire suppression and parachute jumping.

So is it the fault of the airline industry that customers would fly on a rickety, possibly burning plane to save a few bucks?

But not all discount airlines provide substandard service and safety protocols. Prudence Airways, an English upstart, offers steep discounts because they only fly one out of every ten scheduled flights due to an abundance of caution.

Prudence Airways customer, Max Finny, has been waiting in Dublin for a week for a flight to London. His last flight was cancelled due to a pilot's hangnail and the flight nurse's concern about potential infection.

Frustrated by the experience, Finny's outlook remained practical as he explained the attraction of Prudence Air to this reporter.

"First, I saved fifteen percent from what I would have normally paid, but as someone who is not too keen on flying in the first place, if they have any reason at all for grounding the flight, that's good enough for me. They have a spotless safety record, why should I second guess the airline?"

So, should savvy consumers fly with the discount airlines or not?

It all depends says expert travel agent and owner of Shooting Star Tours, Doro Buckels.

"Ignited for one has some good deals, but maybe not for overseas, if a fire breaks out there's no place to land once in flight. But if you have lowered expectations and are ready to parachute off the plane or die next to someone who you wouldn't even talk to in your everyday life--yes--fly the discount airlines and save some money."