They got the idea for this when they recently saw an airliner get passengers off a plane to make room for airline employees who needed transport to a work destination.

"Yes," one employee shouted, continuing, "Up with employees, down with the customers." Another employee agreed, pointing out she was sick of catering to the whims of whiny customers. "It's time we had a day all to ourselves," she shouted. Another employee said, "Agreed. Let's do it. Next Friday can be our first annual ME-FIRST DAY!"

And so it all began.

A Spoof reporter interviewed a number of folks in different fields, only to find that there was universal support for THE DAY in a variety of occupations:

-- Gravediggers are looking forward to a relaxing day in the outdoors. One commented, "I mean, the dead won't be getting any deader, so they can just be patient and wait for burial. Who cares?"

-- Baristas are looking forward to making coffee drinks for themselves and watching with glee the annoyance and frustration on the part of demanding customers who have to make their own coffee for a day.

-- Bus drivers are ecstatic about driving themselves and their families wherever they feel like going for the day. Beach, anyone? But first they'll drive their regular routes and give a wave to harried commuters waiting for buses that won't be arriving.

-- Employees at the local donut shop plan to make the usual quota of donuts, all for themselves. Showing no sympathy for hungry customers, one worker shrugged and advised, "Let them eat cake!"

Theodore Roosevelt once said, "Far and away the best prize that life offers is the chance to work hard at work worth doing."

But sometimes, not working hard is a nice prize too! LOL