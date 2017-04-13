Written by Al N.
Topics: Satan, Wall Street

Thursday, 13 April 2017

image for Satan Shows Up on Wall Street on the Floor of the New York Stock Exchange
The Devil has been investing in military weapon stocks.

New York, NY The Times Financial Editor wrote that he had been observing on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, when he was surprised the see the Prince of Darkness, Satan himself, on the floor making a number of trades.

Although most of the stockbrokers didn't give Satan more than a glance, since he looked so much like the rest of them, the Editor spotted him and managed to get a quick interview.

"So, how come you are making your first appearance on the stock floor?" asked the reporter.

"Well, I just never felt I would be comfortable here until Trump won the presidency. Now I realize, I'm so much like most of these guys that I can blend right in!" said the devil.

"Will you be making more frequent appearances on Earth now?" the reporter asked.

"Well, for the next four years at least" spoke the Prince of Darkness, while he turned and faded into the night.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

