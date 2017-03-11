Washington, DC After the Trump Cabinet's latest meeting, they all found out that they together they all possess 68% of the wealth of the nation.

"Once we realized that idiots like us make more money in a day than most Americans make in a year, we figured we have to help out our fellow Americans somehow, since they seemed utterly incapable of helping themselves" spoke Betsy Devos.

"That's why we have set it up so everybody's money comes to us first, then we invest it in American companies, and give it back to each citizen when they retire" spoke Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Most citizens agreed that it was probably all in their best interests.