Written by Ben Macnair
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: Donald Trump

Saturday, 7 January 2017

image for Donald Trump to cut budget for Superhero Insurance
Yeah, I was Goat-Boy....

President Elect Donald Trump has said he will cut the budget for superhero insurance after January 20th.

For years, individuals such as Superman, Batman, Spiderman, and the long forgotten Goat Boy have been destroying large areas of downtown Gotham, and uptown Metropolis, without being overly concerned about the infrastructure, or the history of the place that they have vowed to protect.

Donald Trump said 'For years these aliens, rich orphans with tragic back stories, and nerds being bitten by spiders have come here, and destroyed the fabric of our cities, lifted our morale, and given us hope, but no more. If they want to come here, kill people who get in the way, smash up cars, buildings, and then pay for the massive clean up operations, they can, but they pay for it all. No longer will America tolerate this level of hooliganism'.

Make Ben Macnair's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 multiplied by 2?

3 13 2 4
70 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more