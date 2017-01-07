President Elect Donald Trump has said he will cut the budget for superhero insurance after January 20th.

For years, individuals such as Superman, Batman, Spiderman, and the long forgotten Goat Boy have been destroying large areas of downtown Gotham, and uptown Metropolis, without being overly concerned about the infrastructure, or the history of the place that they have vowed to protect.

Donald Trump said 'For years these aliens, rich orphans with tragic back stories, and nerds being bitten by spiders have come here, and destroyed the fabric of our cities, lifted our morale, and given us hope, but no more. If they want to come here, kill people who get in the way, smash up cars, buildings, and then pay for the massive clean up operations, they can, but they pay for it all. No longer will America tolerate this level of hooliganism'.