Written by Al N.
Rating:
Topics: Donald Trump

Sunday, 25 December 2016

image for Trump Will Dismantle His "Charitable Foundation"
Trump says that without the foundation, he will no longer be able to release color photos and everything will be b & w now.

Trump Towers, NY Donald Trump, upset at complaints that all his foundation has ever done was buy Donald Trump statues and paintings for Trump-owned properties. This is in spite of the fact that there are indications that some money was used for a certain political campaign.

"This is going to a sad day for the world, the day the Trump Foundation closed. Think of all the places where there won't be Trump artwork. Think of all the places that won't have Trump statues!" said Trump lackey Judi Luluani.

"Why, just last month, a new Trump portrait was commissioned by the Foundation for Ivanka Trump's office. It was done at no cost whatsoever to Ms. Trump. Can America really afford to lose this charitable foundation?" asked the lackey.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

