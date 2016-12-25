Written by Al N.
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Sunday, 25 December 2016

image for Trump Will Dismantle Obamacare and Start Trumpcare
Recycled medical goods is one way Trumpcare will save the taxpayers money.

Trump Tower, NY Trump announced that he will fulfill one of his campaign promises right away.

"We will start up Trump Hospitals to provide cut-rate health care for poor people. Then they will not have to be in the same waiting rooms with people that resent them. Many poor people have said they don't like this so this will prevent it" said Trump's Health Guy.

"We should have the system ready to go in a year or so and it will be great, just what poor people need. To make them feel at home, we will be pairing up poor people with doctors that have been rated "poor."

"Just making America great again!" said Trump.

Make Al N.'s day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 multiplied by 3?

4 12 17 21
111 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more