Trump Tower, NY Trump announced that he will fulfill one of his campaign promises right away.

"We will start up Trump Hospitals to provide cut-rate health care for poor people. Then they will not have to be in the same waiting rooms with people that resent them. Many poor people have said they don't like this so this will prevent it" said Trump's Health Guy.

"We should have the system ready to go in a year or so and it will be great, just what poor people need. To make them feel at home, we will be pairing up poor people with doctors that have been rated "poor."

"Just making America great again!" said Trump.