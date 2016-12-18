Written by Al N.
Topics: Donald Trump, Tax

Sunday, 18 December 2016

image for Trump Says Investing in His 2020 Campaign NOW Is A Good Investment in Your Future
This is just some of the currency seized in a quick search of some immigrant's houses that weren't on the list.

Newly-elected President of the United States Donald Trump explained some of the new tax rules to a class of business students touring Trump Tower.

"Now is the time for everyone to buy into the future by investing in Trump 2020 Campaign Bonds" spoke The Donald.

"I'm telling you, I'm firing all the old tax guys and putting mine in there. And you better believe they have a list of all the people that contributed heavily to my last campaign. You see what I mean here?"

"I'm Teflon, they can't pin nothing on me, it's nothing illegal. But it will pay HIGH DIVIDENDS in the months and years to come. And later yet, when I've completed my complete overhaul of the monetary system, you will be able to invest your profits and capital gains into my brand-new, can't-lose, TRUMP DOLLARS!!!

"So don't be a sucker! Climb aboard the Trump Dollar campaign!" tweeted Trump.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

