Written by thomas o'hanlon
Friday, 28 October 2016

Space station Time Channel reporter Kurt Walker

Comcast the communications giant will be debuting the time channel on its generic package featuring a collection of globally placed reporters that will be constantly updating times from every location on the planet.

Some will be embedded with troops in war ravaged middle east, some will be found holding onto a palm tree during a punishing Caribbean hurricane. Some will be about to crest the summit of MT. Everest.

Where ever and whenever 24 7 365 viewers can tune in to find rapid fire 5 second live updates from absolutely everywhere including the space station.

The fast paced action will be anchored from a studio in New York where two hosts will alternately update the time to the second while dozens of digital clocks labeled with foreign cities will change each and every second as the whirlwind of time swiftly moves forth.

"Some day when time ends" said Biggy Bigelow chairman of Comcast "we will be there to report it".

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

