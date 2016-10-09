Written by XRhonda Speaks
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Sunday, 9 October 2016

image for Sales Of Tic Tacs Sour On Trump
Jabba the Trump--at least he ate some Tic Tacs.

After tapes surfaced where Donald Trump talked about using Tic Tacs before sexually assaulting women, sales of the breath mints have plummeted worldwide.

Manny Charenselov, who runs a small newsstand in a downtown Denver office high rise, has noticed the dip in sales, and explained as he pointed out his products to this reporter.

"I don't have room for a lot of stuff here, you see the major newspapers of the US and some cigarettes and lots of gum and mints. And no women are buying Tic Tacs, the men hardly buy them either because they know women are reacting negatively to the idea of a, I guess you could call Trump a fondler at least, using Tic Tacs before groping or kissing a lady by surprise."

I have my own personal revulsion to Trump, and to be objective this reporter reached out to some female colleagues to gauge the effect a Trump association with Tic Tacs might have.

I called three girlfriends to talk about the election in general and when the subject invariably got around to Trump, I would ask if they liked Tic Tacs. All three said they did indeed like Tic Tacs but would avoid them in the near future because they didn't want to think about being assaulted by Donald Trump.

One woman explained it like this, "I think we've all had instances of outright abuse or unwanted advances and one thing that stands out in most victim's descriptions of events are things like smells that they then forever associate with their abusers. I can personally relate to that and when Donald Trump himself talked about using Tic Tacs, the thought of the Tic Tac flavor and odor immediately brought to mind my own memories of being abused."

The Italian confectioner Ferrero, maker of Tic Tacs, has not responded to media requests for comment so far.

Richard Mack a former consultant for US PR firm Hill & Knolwton, spoke to this reporter about the PR issues facing Ferrero.

"When this kind of negative publicity affects a company through no fault of their own it makes sense to be cautious about getting into the fray. Most likely if they wait it out Donald Trump will do or say something else outrageous and his association with Tic Tacs in the public mind will fade in time."

Make XRhonda Speaks's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Spoof reporter to not quit day job

"I have come to the realization, " said I to a packed conference room in the left wing of my mind, "that since I have embarked on this road of hard-nosed reporting for The Spoof that there are no bonus checks arriving in the mail." I wiped m...
View 'Spoof reporter to not quit day job'

"You're Welcome" greeting card introduced

The new Fallmark flagship store in Times Square opened today with a surprise new line. The "You're Welcome" card is the fruition of the imagination of veteran card creator Patty McCarthy. "It's a thoughtful way to convey feelings of acceptanc...
View '"You're Welcome" greeting card introduced'

President Obama Offers to Establish Death Panel

The president announced today a major change to the Affordable Care Act, affectionately known as Obamacare. "It has come to my attention that the largest health care insurance companies have suffered as low a market gain as 570% since the ACA became...
View 'President Obama Offers to Establish Death Panel'

President Obama Offers to Establish Death Panels

The president announced today a major change to the Affordable Care Act, known affectionately as Obamacare. "It has come to my attention that the largest health care insurance companies have suffered as low a market gain as 400% since the ACA became...
View 'President Obama Offers to Establish Death Panels'

Trump Business Advice: Stiff Your Workers, Keep the Money, and Watch Your Personal Net Worth Rise!

Horn Hill, Alabama Trump, when asked at a rally what was taught at Trump University before it closed, he went into a talk on his business practices, where it came out that he never paid his employees, contractors, and even the little girl musical tro...
View 'Trump Business Advice: Stiff Your Workers, Keep the Money, and Watch Your Personal Net Worth Rise!'

NaNa convenience store at high school career day

Representatives for the National convenience store NaNa spread throughout the Logan high school lunch room in their baseball caps and khaki trousers, name tags pinned prominently on their black polo shirt. "We are looking for slackers and sto...
View 'NaNa convenience store at high school career day'

Trump Explains Why He's A Genius to Lose a Billion Dollars

Cairo, IL Continuing on the campaign trail, Republican Party candidate Donald Trump said that even though he was preoccupied at the time by building beautiful buildings, hotels, casinos and other capitalist castles, he PERSONALLY did not lose any mo...
View 'Trump Explains Why He's A Genius to Lose a Billion Dollars'

Trump Says He Will Require U.S. to Convert to "Trump Dollars"

Dreamland, USA Donald Trump, prospective candidate for the Republican Party of the United States, announced plans to convert U.S. currency to what he calls "Trump Dollars" once he takes over the country. "I can't give out all the specifics because...
View 'Trump Says He Will Require U.S. to Convert to "Trump Dollars"'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 plus 1?

6 2 17 10
99 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more