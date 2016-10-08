Representatives for the National convenience store NaNa spread throughout the Logan high school lunch room in their baseball caps and khaki trousers, name tags pinned prominently on their black polo shirt.

"We are looking for slackers and stoners so we decided not to have a designated classroom like the other companies here today knowing that no one will show up" said an enthusiastic Karen Birch, assistant night manager at the newly opened Logan hill store. "So we just meander through the crowd at lunch time and look for the drowsy loners and hopefully strike up a conversation"

If a drowsy loner can find it in himself to ask the right questions he will learn that:

"NaNa pays up to double digit per hour wages" she explained "and offers benefits like free coffee as long as you don't get caught. Discounted munchies, music 24, 7, and" she continued "if you can snag a night shift you can sleep all day and what slacker does not covet that ultimate goal".

"Sounds o.k. I guess" said a slouching Bobby Bigelow in between bites of his lunchroom pizza "but do I have to wear a uniform?"

"I'm afraid you do, Bobby" replied Ms. Birch "but here's a little secret, when the boss is not around you can wear it backwards"

Mr. Bigelow straightened up and put his pizza down "did you say seep all day?" he asked.

"All day, Bobby" she said "all day!"