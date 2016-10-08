Cairo, IL Continuing on the campaign trail, Republican Party candidate Donald Trump said that even though he was preoccupied at the time by building beautiful buildings, hotels, casinos and other capitalist castles, he PERSONALLY did not lose any money in 1995 because he got a few patsies to take the fall! He was laughing as he explained the genius move about how he got other people to shoulder HIS debt.

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former NY Mayor Rudy Guiliani were both amazed at the ingenuity of Trump and would not stop genuflecting and getting all starry-eyed and gob-smacked as they discussed it.

Interviewers wondered how people could be so ignorant as to give Donald Trump a billion dollars to lose for them. Then they remembered that they also made him the Republican candidate for President.