Horn Hill, Alabama Trump, when asked at a rally what was taught at Trump University before it closed, he went into a talk on his business practices, where it came out that he never paid his employees, contractors, and even the little girl musical troupe that entertained at his rallies.

"It is a lot easier to just keep the money and just say they didn't deserve the money or something like that. Do that a few times and you'll see your net worth go higher than you ever thought possible!"

Trump also noted that further advice would cost because he doesn't work for free.