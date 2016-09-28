Written by Al N.
Topics: Donald Trump

Wednesday, 28 September 2016

image for Trump Business Advice: Stiff Your Workers, Keep the Money, and Watch Your Personal Net Worth Rise!
Trump even charges himself for advice.

Horn Hill, Alabama Trump, when asked at a rally what was taught at Trump University before it closed, he went into a talk on his business practices, where it came out that he never paid his employees, contractors, and even the little girl musical troupe that entertained at his rallies.

"It is a lot easier to just keep the money and just say they didn't deserve the money or something like that. Do that a few times and you'll see your net worth go higher than you ever thought possible!"

Trump also noted that further advice would cost because he doesn't work for free.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

