Written by thomas o'hanlon
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: The Spoof

Saturday, 10 September 2016

image for Spoof reporter to not quit day job
disheartened spoof reporter

"I have come to the realization, " said I to a packed conference room in the left wing of my mind, "that since I have embarked on this road of hard-nosed reporting for The Spoof that there are no bonus checks arriving in the mail."

I wiped my brow and sipped water because well that's what they do at press conferences, and continued, "therefore I am not quitting my day job."

The shocked utterance throughout the room surprised even me and I wavered on the brink of an emotional breakdown but held strong and continued. "I have already sent my boss a letter of apology for the previous letter of nastiness that I sent him and explained that it was all a big joke."

A sudden fury of snapping flash bulbs nearly blinded me. (That's right, flashbulbs! It is my press conference and admission required attendees to bring old cameras with flash bulbs and wear fedoras with press credentials stuck in the band.) But, I continued, while shading my eyes, "I know that statistics show that my pieces have been viewed by over a billion readers daily but that no longer translates into big bucks in this the age of the internet."

"What are your plans, " asked all the reporters in unison, "for the immediate future?"

"Well," I said, "I was hoping you guys would carry me upstairs on your shoulders while slapping me on the back and offer encouragement."

And that's what happened. They sat me down on my couch and I opened a beer and fantasized about future acceptance speeches while watching the Yankee game.

Make thomas o'hanlon's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Police officer sues Starbucks for million dollars. Gained 300 pounds on free doughnuts!

The Raleigh News & Observer is reporting this morning that a Raleigh police officer is suing Starbucks for one million dollars. His lawsuit states that he gained over three hundred pounds in three years from free donuts he had been given at the...
View 'Police officer sues Starbucks for million dollars. Gained 300 pounds on free doughnuts!'

Bernie Madoff to Start New Financial Group

Butner, North Carolina Famed Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff announced from his prison cell today that he has embarked upon a new financial venture, guaranteed to make millions for whomever wants to invest in it. "I'm just trying to pay back all the i...
View 'Bernie Madoff to Start New Financial Group'

Top Executive Quits Million Dollar Job to Open Up Neighborhood Lemonade Stand

With the help of his six-year old daughter, Neil Q. Pattison, CEO of OpenSecurity, the latest up and coming software company out of Silicon Valley, quit his high-paying job and opened up a neighborhood lemonade stand. "Now my daughter Leila is t...
View 'Top Executive Quits Million Dollar Job to Open Up Neighborhood Lemonade Stand'

Trump Contracts Put Brown M&Ms In Spotlight

The city of Los Angeles has lost out on $80,000 in a stadium rental deal because it accidentally served brown M&Ms to Donald Trump and his VIP guests in the buffet. The rumor is that brown M&Ms represent Mexicans and Muslims to Donald Trum...
View 'Trump Contracts Put Brown M&Ms In Spotlight'

Commerce Department Approves Big Pharma Merger

Officials at the US Department of Commerce endorsed the largest merger in corporate history by rubber-stamping the paperwork prior to returning it to the roll in the toilet stall at the lavatory down the hall. The amalgamation involved the acquis...
View 'Commerce Department Approves Big Pharma Merger'

NRA Complaint: Obama no longer selling guns

Washington (SAPP) - With the Obexit just months from now, President Obama is no longer the primary source for gun sales. For 7 straight years, US gun dealers have attributed the increased sale of guns and ammunition to Barrack Hussein Obama. The NRA...
View 'NRA Complaint: Obama no longer selling guns'

Sidibe/Curry Rom-Com Pulled from Theaters

For the first time in showbiz history a motion picture has been pulled from screens across the U.S. due to it's disastrous economy wrecking title. The romantic comedy, starring Gabourey Sidibe and Tim Curry, was about a May/December romance that b...
View 'Sidibe/Curry Rom-Com Pulled from Theaters'

Dyson Enters Razor Market With Air Blade

Dyson, the company that makes all sorts of things that suck and blow, is entering a market even bigger than home appliances: Now Dyson wants to give you a closer morning shave. Using patented air blade technology Dyson is claiming they can give yo...
View 'Dyson Enters Razor Market With Air Blade'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 plus 2?

7 6 15 18
90 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more